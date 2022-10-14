I-39/90 SB closed near DeForest after boom truck crashes into bridge, two injured

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- I-39/90 southbound is closed at Highway V near DeForest after a boom truck crashed into a bridge, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol official. The River Road bridge crossing I-39/90 is closed until further notice.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash occurred when a boom truck's arm struck the River Road bridge overpass, causing the truck to roll over on its side and injuring the driver. Another vehicle's driver was injured after they struck debris from the bridge hit.
Both individuals are expected to survive.
The Wisconsin State Patrol official said I-39/90 will be closed until the bridge's integrity can be checked and debris is removed from the roadway.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Highway V. Backups are visible on WisDOT's 511 cameras.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 11:30 a.m.
A Dane County Dispatch official said a semi was involved in the crash, and that EMS and fire units are on their way to the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DeForest Police Department are also responding.
WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.