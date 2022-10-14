I-39/90 SB closed near DeForest after boom truck crashes into bridge

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- I-39/90 southbound is closed at Highway V near DeForest after a boom truck crashed into a bridge, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol official.
The official said I-39/90 will be closed until the bridge's integrity can be checked, and that River Road which crosses over the interstate will remain closed for the time being as well.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Highway V. Backups are visible on WisDOT's 511 cameras.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 11:30 a.m.
A Dane County Dispatch official said a semi was involved in the crash, and that EMS and fire units are on their way to the scene. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DeForest Police Department are also responding.
WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.
No injuries have been reported.