'Up to 50 cars involved' in crash on I-39/90 near Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — All lanes of I-39/90 are closed near Beloit because of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. State Patrol told 27 News "up to 50 cars are involved."
The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Facebook asked drivers to avoid the area. The office said its personnel are "currently handling several multiple-vehicle accidents and subsequent pileups."
The stretch of I-39/90 is closed from County Road S to WIS 11 West / Avalon Road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It's about a seven-mile-long closure.
For detours, drivers traveling north should get off at exit 183 then go south to HWY BT, west to HWY G, north to HWY 11 then east back to I-39/90.
For southbound drivers, Exit at HWY 11, go west to HWY G, South to HWY S then north back to I-39/90.
WisDOT 511 cameras are showing severe backups.
WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.
This is a developing story that will be updated.