I-39 northbound experiencing serious delays near Arlington due to fire

ARLINGTON (WKOW) — I-39/90/94 northbound in Columbia County is experiencing significant delays due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT's 511 map shows that traffic is backed up for over five miles, from near HWY 60 to near HWY DM.
WisDOT estimates the roadway will be clear within two hours.
27 News has reached out to Dane County Dispatch, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol but wasn't able to obtain any additional information.