I-90 reopens near Wisconsin Dells following major law enforcement response

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A major law enforcement response caused backups and a partial closure on southbound I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles surrounding a semitruck that's run off the roadway. At least four law enforcement vehicles were on scene.
An armored vehicle also responded.
Wisconsin 511 showed a closure from US 12 to County HH, where traffic was being diverted off of the interstate Friday afternoon. Backups extended nearly to Mauston at one point.