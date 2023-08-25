 Skip to main content
I-90 reopens near Wisconsin Dells following major law enforcement response

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A major law enforcement response caused backups and a partial closure on southbound I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. 

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles surrounding a semitruck that's run off the roadway. At least four law enforcement vehicles were on scene.

An armored vehicle also responded.

Wisconsin 511 showed a closure from US 12 to County HH, where traffic was being diverted off of the interstate Friday afternoon. Backups extended nearly to Mauston at one point. 

