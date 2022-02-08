'I am deeply disappointed': UW athletic director addresses reports of racial slur directed at wrestler, family

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh released a statement Tuesday following reports of a fan using a racial slur towards wrestler Austin Gomez and his family during Saturday's meet at the University of Iowa.
“On or off campus, home or away, UW Athletics strives to create an atmosphere where our student-athletes feel welcome and can thrive. Needless to say, I am deeply disappointed and angered that one of our wrestling student-athletes, Austin Gomez, and his family were the recipients of vulgar and racially insensitive language at our team’s match at Iowa over the weekend. This behavior has no place in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole. It is totally unacceptable. We have been in contact with Austin, his parents and the Iowa athletics administration and I am thankful that our colleagues at Iowa are investigating the incident. I appreciate the Gomez family having the courage to bring this to light. They have our complete support.”