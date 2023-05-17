'I am in shock': Ronald Henry's family calls for justice after DA decides not to file charges in case

GRANT CO., Wis. (WKOW) -- After news broke that the Grant County District Attorney would not be filing charges against anyone in relation to the disappearance and death of Ronald Henry, his family and others are calling for change.

Henry went missing from a farmhouse in rural Grant County in December 2022 and was later found dead not far away.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman confirmed to 27 News Tuesday that no charges would be filed in the case, although neither Dreckman nor District Attorney Lisa Riniker would say why.

Henry's family had been pushing authorities to file charges against the person who gave Henry the drugs.

Family spokesperson and former legal redress chair for the state National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Reuben Anderson said he thinks the evidence is there to charge someone.

"The hypothermia thing just don't work for us," Anderson said. "Because of what drove him out there in order for him to die out there like that. You gave him something that sent him into the woods. So that has to be addressed right there."

Under Wisconsin Statute 940.02, a person can be charged with first-degree reckless homicide for providing someone with a controlled substance if the "human being uses the controlled substance or controlled substance analog and dies as a result of that use."

The Grant County Coroner said an autopsy showed that Henry died from hypothermia but methamphetamine use was a "contributing factor."

Despite the DA's decision, Henry's family has vowed to continue fighting until justice is served, even if they have to hold protests or get other legal parties involved.

"I am in shock," Anderson said. "I think that the district attorney's office needs to revisit this situation."