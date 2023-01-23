'I am saving you, they want to kill you'; Man steals car with a woman sleeping inside

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A New York man is now criminally charged after a chase in Columbia County.
Investigators said Kyle Wagner stole a car from a truck stop last Saturday with a woman in the backseat.
According to officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was sleeping in the backseat of the car when she woke up to a stranger in the front seat at the Loves Truck Stop in Poynette.
Investigators said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from the victim saying a man was driving her car extremely fast and wouldn't let her out.
The criminal complaint states the victim reported Wagner kept telling her “I am saving you, they want to kill you.”
She claimed Wagner told her both her husband and child were already dead, adding, "If your husband was worried about you, he would be calling but he's not because he's dead."
Deputies said even after Wagner's tires deflated, he kept driving, crashing into several things before the car came to a stop and he was arrested.
Before exiting the car, the victim reported Wagner saying, “You see what's happening when you didn't listen to me? Now we will die.”
A person's home camera caught some of the high-speed chase where several officers can be seen following the suspects' car.
Detectives said Wagner admitted to driving someone else's car and using fentanyl that day. He’s expected back in court February 20, 2023, for a pretrial conference.