'I appreciate what he did': Johnson praises activist who committed voter fraud to prove point, declines to discuss Gableman

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson maintained his support Tuesday for a conservative activist who fraudulently requested various officials' absentee ballots, just to prove it could be done.
Over the weekend, Johnson praised Harry Wait of H.O.T. Government. Wait successfully requested the ballots belonging to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
Both Republican and Democratic members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) agreed Wait committed a crime. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Wait's actions.
Johnson, calling Wait a 'white hat hacker,' said the activist was merely pointing out a flaw in Wisconsin's elections system.
"He was trying to show a vulnerability. There was no malign intent to what he did," Wait said. "I appreciate what he did."
Elections commission officials have said Wait didn't prove much of a point, other than a crime could be committed. Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs likened the act to stealing a TV from Walmart to prove one could steal a TV.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said any effort to request ballots en masse to commit widespread fraud would be flagged. Beyond that, enough voters would eventually discover someone else requested their ballot, prompting an investigation.
Legislative Republicans' quest to investigate the 2020 election ended Friday when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of Michael Gableman.
Vos hired the former state supreme court justice last June, but their relationship soured over Gableman's suggestion that lawmakers pursue the legally impossible action of decertifying the state's 2020 election results.
Gableman drew praise from former President Donald Trump, who has continued to falsely say the state supreme court ruling banning the use of drop boxes meant he won Wisconsin in 2020.
Trump has attacked Vos for not going along with his plans, and the rift came to a head earlier this month when Gableman appeared at Trump's really in Waukesha, then campaigned for Adam Steen, who nearly defeated Vos in the GOP primary; Vos won the Assembly primary by fewer than 300 votes.
Johnson on Tuesday declined to comment on whether he supported the decision to end Gableman's investigation. The Oshkosh Republican would not take a stance when asked if he felt Gableman's work was ultimately worth more than $1 million in taxpayer money.
"Listen, I was not involved in that whatsoever," Johnson said. "That's between the speaker and Mr. Gableman."