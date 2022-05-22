'I believe its the heart of the community': Volunteers raise money to restore Columbia County Grandstand

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Residents of Portage banded together this weekend to raise money to restore the Columbia County Fairgrounds' grandstand to its original glory.
The fundraiser included food trucks, crafts, vendors and treats of all kinds.
Organizers said the structure was built back in 1935 after the great depression, making it historic. Over time, it has also served as a fun hub for horse races, car races, concerts and more. Because of this, they would like to see it restored.
"Most everybody I have ever talked to wants to save the Grandstand," Nancy Kruse, Secretary of Save the Grandstand said. "The Grandstand is in the heart of so many people that went to school, played football here, played baseball here."
Kruse said the restoration would cost an estimated one million dollars, but believes it is worth it.
"If we could just put the money into what we have here, it would be such a draw to the community I believe and plus, the draw for our community also helps the community's restaurants and motels and so many other things," Kruse said. "I believe its the heart of the community."
Kruse said she and other volunteers hope to host another large fundraiser soon.