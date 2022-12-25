'I can do this again and again. Anytime': Volunteers bring Christmas dinner to Porchlight's Safe Haven

MADISON (WKOW) -- Porchlight has worked to help Madison's homeless community since the early 80's, but they needed a little help this year. So, a few neighbors stepped up to bring a home cooked meal to Porchlight's Safe Haven.
Saswati Bhattacharya is a scientist at UW Madison and decided to spend her holiday making a home cooked meal for those who may not have had one.
"We are feeding 70 people who do not, or may not, have family around to get together with," Bhattacharya said. "I am an immigrant; I came from India and with all the graces of God and my relatives... I am okay. So, if I'm okay, why cannot I spend some time for some people who may not have been okay, on this day."
Bhattacharya feels lucky to have the support system she does and wants to pay that good fortune forward. So does Safe Haven chef Timoteo "Teo" Delgado.
"I was homeless myself," Delgado said. "And then I just met a lot of amazing people to be able to pick me up when I was falling down and didn't know what to do with myself."
Delgado used to volunteer at Porchlight's nighttime shelter, so he knew he could turn to them when he needed help getting back on his feet.
"It's just one of those things where we can give back to the community on a cold, Christmas day and show them a nice, warm meal. It's just good to be able to do that," Delgado said.
A lot of his wounds were able to heal with time and he wants to focus his effort and energy into spreading the positivity Porchlight brought to his life when it was at its darkest.
"That's one of the thigs we're all about is just giving people the opportunity to put one foot in front of the other and make their lives a better place," Delgado said. "And that's what Porchlight did for me."
With help from people like Delgado and her family, Bhattacharya won't slow down.
"I'm planning to do another event sometime soon," Bhattacharya said. "I can do this again and again. Anytime."
Before Christmas dinner was even over, Bhattacharya started thinking about what to make for Easter.