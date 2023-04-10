'I can still remember her smile': Stoughton police mourn officer killed in Barron County

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A local police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks said Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach started her career with their department in 2015.
"It's just hard to really take in," Jenks said.
Breidenbach has been identified as one of the two officers killed in a shootout in Barron County.
Stoughton police are remembering Breidenbach as brave, kind, friendly and having a smile impossible to forget.
"For me it's been nearly 8 years since I've seen her," Jenks said. "And I can still remember her smile."
Jenks said Breidenbach started with the Stoughton Police Department in 2015 and stayed through 2016 before going to Chetek.
While she may have only been there for a year, the people who worked with her said the impact she made will last a lifetime.
"Extremely bubbly, extremely happy; she brought just a really positive vibe to the squad room and on patrol out on calls," Officer Todd Dovichi said.
"Her smile, infectious smile, will probably be what [people who knew her] remember the most," Detective Sergeant Cole Sargent added.
Both Dovichi and Sargent remember learning the news.
"I was at Easter with my family and I saw on social media, a former officer of ours posted that she was one of the ones that was killed," Dovichi said. "My heart just kind of dropped and it was an absolute shock."
"I was actually at a movie theater with my kids and it kind of changed that whole movie for me," Sargent said.
Just like her smile, Jenks said Breidenbach's sacrifice won't be forgotten.
"I do feel for the two departments today both Cameron and Chetek," he said. "It's got to be unbearable. I can't even put it into words."