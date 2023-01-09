'I can't lose her, she's my baby': Car passes stopped bus as a child begins crossing

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A close call involving a school bus has officials trying to track down the driver of a second vehicle involved.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a driver is caught on video passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights. It happened Thursday on CTH Z around 4 p.m.
The video shows a young girl preparing to cross the street when the driver goes right past her. The bus driver can be heard honking the horn to warn both the child and the passing vehicle.
The child's grandmother, Nancy Lund, told 27 News she witnessed the incident while waiting for her granddaughter to cross the street.
"It is that time of the year. It is school and there's busses everywhere. Between the hours of 3:15 and 5 o'clock, watch for the busses," she said. "Stay off your phone. You don't need it. it's not that important."
Lund said the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly after passing the bus but then continued on. She said her granddaughter was shaken up following the close call but is doing much better.
Lund said it is crucial kids are taught to look before crossing.
"It's the best thing you can do, you have to teach them to look before they cross," she explained. "Keep on doing it and keep stressing it to the babies because we could have lost one."
She's thankful her granddaughter is okay and wants to thank the bus driver for all her hard work.
Officials are now warning drivers to use caution when passing a bus with flashing lights.
In a Facebook post, the Adams County Sheriff explained what the school bus lights indicate.
- Amber warning lights mean a school bus is about to stop. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop.
- Red warning lights mean to stop at least 20 feet from the bus, no matter the direction you're approaching.
If you recognize the car in the video, you can contact Deputy Ben VanHaren with the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.