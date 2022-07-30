'I could cry. I can't, I'll ruin my makeup': Drag performance debate comes to an end

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- There's been a few weeks of tension between two groups in Watertown over a drag performance at riverside park. Specifically, whether or not the Unity Project should have a drag show in a public park.
"There's other places they could go," Diane Regent, a community member said. "And there's even indoor events that they could have done, rather than in a public park. Where my children play."
Regent was part of the group pushing to get the show cancelled and joined the peaceful gathering outside.
"I'm a mother and a grandmother and I have impressionable children that I want to raise in a Godly, Christian home with values that I believe in," she said.
For others, Watertown's Pride in the Park was the home they were looking for.
"I feel home," Watertown resident Lanaya said. "I feel home! I love it."
Pastor Deb Giese was one of many faith leaders at Pride and says she wants to be a voice for those who never felt like they belong.
"I think it does a lot of damage to kids who might be questioning," Giese "And so to say it's not a safe place is to say who you are isn't safe."
Many protesting the event say they're concerned for the children of Watertown and a drag performance is too sexual to take place in public.
But, Charisse Daniels-Johnson, a community member, brought her son to Pride in the Park. She says the event embodies diversity and inclusion.
"I really want my child to know the type of community that we belong to," Daniels-Johnson said. "That whatever he decides, or whatever he chooses in his life, we're always going to be there for him."
Drag queen Andi Withani has lived in Watertown his whole life and he says he never thought he'd see something like this.
"There's nothing else like it," Withani said. "I feel on top of the world. There's so much support here"
Though the two groups there were pushing for very different things, at the heart of every conversation was community.