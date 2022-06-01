'I could never get a straight answer': Woman with pardon faces obstacles to health care license

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman whose felony crimes were pardoned by Governor Tony Evers says her attempts to discover if her new status could lead to obtaining a state health care license were stymied by bureaucracy.
"I could never get a straight answer," Kathryn Morrow tells 27 News of her contacts with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS).
In 2006, Morrow was convicted in Dane County Court of the felony crimes of burglary and theft and sentenced to probation terms. Morrow says she was addicted to opiates at the time of the crimes with a life that "was absolutely out of control."
Morrow says the felonies were a wake-up call. She tells 27 News her life turnaround included receiving a Bachelor's Degree at UW-Milwaukee and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Marquette University. She also obtained her state license as a Prevention Education Specialist.
In November 2019, Morrow received a pardon from the governor.
"Kathryn Morrow, now 36 years old, was struggling with a drug addiction at 23 years old when she broke into her parent's home," Evers said in a news release to announce the pardon. "Morrow completed probation, extensive rehabilitation, received her bachelor's and master's degrees, and continues to work as a Prevention Education Specialist. Morrow is seeking a pardon so she can pursue a career in healthcare," the governor said.
"My mom was a nurse and that's always been a dream of mine," Morrow tells 27 News. "And I thought it was a good way to give back."
Morrow, of Hartford, says she contacted some nursing schools to see if admission would be barred by her past crimes. Morrow says counselors told her nursing school admission was possible, but said she needed to find out what a state licensing board's view was of her eligibility to obtain a license and practice.
Morrow says she contacted DSPS to try to get information, knowing making this life change was no small matter.
"It's so competitive and it's so much money, I needed a direct answer before becoming a nurse, uprooting my entire family, career, everything," Morrow tells 27 News.
Morrow says that clarity never came from state personnel.
"You send in certified copies of your judgment of conviction, proof that you completed treatment," she tells 27 News. "They are supposed to have somebody look at it and tell you if your conviction would bar you from whatever profession...I just never got any answer back from them," Morrow says.
Morrow's inquiry also included the impact of her pardon on the eligibility question.
Morrow says months passed between DSPS personnel contacting her in this process.
But a spokesperson for DSPS says Morrow failed to submit the tool used to make the assessment she sought.
"We did not find any existing applications for predetermination," DSPS Communications Director Jennifer Garrett says. "Note that predetermination is binding, and it would give clear guidance to an applicant wondering whether any past legal issues would be a barrier to licensure."
Garrett also says Morrow's pardon would be a factor.
"Since she was pardoned for her criminal convictions, it doesn’t appear that her criminal record would impede her from obtaining...licenses assuming she doesn’t have pending charges or new convictions at the time of applications" Garrett says.
Morrow says she abandoned her attempt to evaluate the likelihood of licensure as a nurse last summer. She says her pardon remains meaningful and affirming. "I truly know that I've changed," Morrow tells 27 News.
But she retains a sense of loss over her initial attempt to achieve her career dream.
"It's so discouraging when people try to change their lives and try to do the right thing and every time you turn around, it's something keeping you down," Morrow says.
Garrett says a DSPS supervisor plans on reaching out to Morrow to offer help in the event she decides to again pursue nursing.