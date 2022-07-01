I-Diehl Tap closes its doors after 44 years

PLAIN (WKOW) -- A small town gem is closing its doors after 44 years in a Sauk County community.
I-Diehl Tap is celebrating its last night Friday, and people will have to find another Friday fish fry destination.
The owner decided that it's time for him to retire.
"I guess I've been here 44 and a half years, and I'm waiting for somebody else to maybe take over and do a better job than I could do, just to keep the community and everybody around here happy," Emil Diehl said.
Beyond fish fry, Diehl has done a lot for the area, including hosting sports teams and helping out local churches.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they delivered fish fry to senior citizens who couldn't leave their home because of the virus.
"What we did for COVID was the best thing that ever happened," Diehl said.
The tavern is still open Friday night. You can head there for some good eats and to celebrate this community staple until 2 a.m.