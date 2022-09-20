'I do feel lucky': Madison cyclist warns of hit-and-run driver

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 69-year-old Madison bicyclist who was injured by a hit-and-run driver is warning others of the need for continued vigilance, even when riding in a marked bike lane.
Madison Police officials confirm Gregg Waterman Monday reported he was exiting the UW Arboretum into the bike lane on Seminole Highway when an ivory-colored, Chrysler 300 hit him from behind. Waterman says he was knocked to the ground, injuring his shin, hip, shoulder and getting scrapes and bruises.
"I do feel lucky," Waterman says of escaping even more serious injury.
Bicycling volumes remain high as the September weather remains slightly warmer than normal. Waterman says this driver remains a threat to others if they take no ownership of what happened.
"I'd hope that the person who was driving at least recognizes that they had struck someone, which I think was obvious by the fact that they accelerated," Waterman says.
Waterman says he and his wife, who was bicycling near him at the time he was hit, are also re-evaluating their bicycling practices. The location on Arboretum Drive and Seminole Highway where Waterman was hit as he turned right also has a sidewalk and a berm with a grass track from cyclists making the turn through that terrain.
"Lesson learned from this incident," Waterman says. "Whenever possible, especially when vehicle traffic can be a little heavier, instead of typically using the bike path, we'll take the sidewalk if there are no pedestrians.
Waterman says he was wearing a bright-colored short and signaling his right turn as he entered the bicycle lane.
He also says a witness assisted him and called 911. That witness told Waterman the man behind the wheel of the Chrysler was driving erratically on the Beltline as he left the roadway at the Seminole Highway exit prior to the hit-and-run collision. The witness said the vehicle lacked a rear license plate.
"I hope...the person reflects back to the moment and has a sense of remorse or guilt," Waterman says.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Monday. Police officials say they're continuing to investigate.