'I do this for more than my family': Madison woman buys billboard supporting nurses' effort to unionize

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman is backing nurses at UW Health hoping to unionize in a big way.
Kim Herman bought a mobile billboard that reads: "UW Health should put patients before profits."
The billboard will drive around UW Health for the next three days leading up to a picket that nurses are holding on Thursday.
"I thought this would be a good way to get some community involvement," Herman said.
Herman bought the $4,000 billboard after hearing stories from her family members about being overworked amid staffing shortages.
"It was just too important to me," Herman said.
Pictured on the billboard are three local healthcare workers. One is Herman's brother-in-law and the other is Herman's sister, Shari Signer, who has been an employee of UW Health for nearly 20 years.
"I am so excited and grateful to my sister for sponsoring this," Signer said.
Over time, Signer said staffing shortages have worsened, negatively impacting herself and others.
"We're not able to give that exceptional care that we are used to giving," Signer said.
Recently, she said conditions have been especially bad.
"I'm just tired of seeing my fellow co workers and myself crying on daily basis is because we're not able to give the care that we we can," Signer said.
Because of this, Signer would like to see UW Health recognize a union and plans to participate in a nurse's picket on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm.
In addition to the mobile billboard, Herman has also created a petition on behalf of her family members and other healthcare workers. As of Tuesday, it had over 1,000 signatures.
"I do this for more than my family. I know there are nurses across the state and across the country but I guess change starts at home," Signer said.
UW Health shared the following statement with 27 News in response to the mobile billboard:
“At UW Health, we encourage our nurses to make their voices heard. Hundreds of them are doing that through our shared governance system of nursing councils, driving the continuous improvement that has made us the #1 hospital in Wisconsin ten straight years. While the law is clear that we cannot recognize a union and collectively bargain a contract, we will continue working directly with our nurses through our nursing councils to address workforce challenges and continue improving the patient care we provide.”