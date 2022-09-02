'I don't want to strike. I will because I need to': Nurses to notify UW Health of strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of UW Health nurses is notifying the hospital of their intended three day strike, and the health system is responding.

In August, UW Health nurses voted to strike against the hospital for the recognition of their union. Now, they said they are purposefully notifying the system in advance so "administration can make preparations to ensure patient safety."

Nurses like Tami Burns and Amelia Zepnick said the group has been trying to unionize for the last three years.

"Three years of trying to communicate, trying to get to the board and talking to them about what's going on and administration and talking to them about what's going on. And over the years, it's one door after another closed," Burns said.

But, Burns said the administration has made it clear they will not meet to discuss the union anymore. According to Burns, this has left them with "no other option."

"We've tried everything we can to get unionization on the table and the hospital has continued to say 'no, thank you'. We're left with this really uncomfortable decision where we've voted to strike," Zepnick said.

During the height of the pandemic, both Zepnick and Burns agree that unionization efforts took a backseat.

"We made the decision pretty early on in the pandemic that it was more important in this moment that we all focus on trying to deal with the pandemic issues," Burns said. "We kind of let the union stuff take a backseat, that was not the priority, and it wasn't appropriate to keep pushing so hard there."

But, they said the pandemic exacerbated underlying issues.

"To have somebody say, 'We're listening and we value your opinion', and then to do nothing with that after soliciting that information feels really disrespectful," Zepnick said. "What I saw in the pandemic was just a lot of that over and over again."

Zepnick said that now as pandemic issues are lessening, nurses are still not seeing policy changes.

"We're still making policies and not considering the impacts of them on patients. It just feels incredibly unsafe and incredibly important that we do something to help protect our patients," she added.

Nurses like Zepnick and Burn said the decision to strike was hard, because they go into the profession wanting to care for others.

"We have the privilege of taking care of people on their worst days, when they're going through the worst of the worst. It is absolutely an honor and a privilege to get to show up, hold space and provide quality care for those patients," Zepnick said.

"We don't want to strike. I don't want to strike. I will because I need to," Burns said.

UW Health has formally responded to the strike in a statement, calling it "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

While the UW Health states it "appreciates social activism," the organization "cannot legally collectively bargain under Wisconsin law." According to UW Health, the attorney general has said that he believes UW Health can, but he admits that his own opinion isn't law and only the courts or legislature can provide a conclusive answer. UW Health stated that it will not violate the law.

UW Health said as the strike date approaches, they'll be focused on "protecting" their patients from being negatively impacted.

"I want us to be able to collaborate so that we can be excellent and we can have safe patient care, safe staffing, quality experiences for everybody," Zepnick said.