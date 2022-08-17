'I expect it will work fine': Breaking down Medicare changes in the Inflation Reduction Act

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Thad Schumacher has seen what happens when seniors on a fixed income hit their monthly budgets. The owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy said, often times, it's medicine that takes a back seat to other needs.
"We see patients who either don't take their medication the way it's supposed to be taken," Schumacher said Wednesday. "They're not adhering as a way to save money. We see patients that just don't get their prescription filled because of how much is costs."
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 1.2 million Wisconsinites are currently enrolled in the Medicare program.
Democrats believe the sweeping inflation bill signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden will lower drug costs for seniors.
While studies of the bill have projected it would have hardly any actual effect on inflation, one of the bill's signature elements could make prescriptions cheaper for Medicare enrollees.
The bill allows Medicare to negotiate prices with drugmakers. While that's currently allowed for other federal programs and agencies, such as Medicaid and the VA, it's largely prohibited for Medicare to barter the price of drugs.
"This is the time for us to actually take action," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in an interview. "And bring those costs down for folks, so you don't have to think about prices so much."
Republicans have panned the measure, saying it will discourage drug companies from investing in the development of new, better drugs.
A letter from the nation's largest pharmaceutical industry urged lawmakers to reject the pricing language, claiming Medicare negotiations would halt the creation of "upwards of 100 new treatments."
"When you interfere in the marketplace, and take money away from pharmaceutical companies, that also reduces [research and development]," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told reporters Tuesday. "So I think there will be a number of negative consequences."
Barbara Wolfe, a health economics professor at UW-Madison, said stunted innovation has been a longstanding argument against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug costs. Wolfe, however, said she did not believe the policy change would hinder drug development.
"Given what I've been able to research, the estimates are it would have a very, very small effect on innovation in the drug sector," Wolfe said.
How it will happen
Under the bill, the changes will take effect in 2026. At that time, Medicaid will have selected 10 Part D drugs for which it can negotiate the price.
In 2027, Medicare will then pick an additional 15 drugs that will become subject to price negotiations.
Wolfe said the slow rollout made sense because there are a number of potential domino effects the government will have to monitor once it starts influencing prices within Medicare.
"The whole system is very interlocked," Wolfe said. "We have Medicaid prices, we have the commercial insurers, and these other entities that all negotiate prices."
"So I expect there's an interlocking, and we'll have to see how some of the effects of this new negotiation, what that means for commercial insurers, what that means for Medicaid, and what that means for the VA and the Department of Defense and others."
Schumacher said he was most hopeful negotiations would drive down costs for enrollees who struggle when they reach the Medicare coverage gap, known as the 'donut hole.'
At the stage, enrollees are responsible for paying 25% of a drug's cost. With some prescriptions costing hundreds of dollars, Schumacher said seniors quickly find themselves falling behind once they reach the coverage gap.
"Anything we can do to reduce the cost of medications increases the potential for them to be taken," Schumacher said. "Taken appropriately, which means they'll have the best effect."