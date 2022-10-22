'I feel hopeful moving forward': Oregon homeowner expresses gratitude for help received after explosion

OREGON (WKOW) -- An owner of one of the homes damaged in the Oregon explosion Friday morning is expressing her gratitude to those offering to help.
Amy Cottington of Oregon said in a statement to 27 News that she is sending a sincere thank you to everyone who came forward to offer their assistance after the explosion.
"My family and I feel extremely grateful and fortunate that we were all gone at the time and that no one else was close enough to be hurt," she said. "As I sit here this evening, thinking about how to move forward, I'm also thinking of others who have been in this situation, those who have lost their home, their belongings, and maybe worse, those they loved."
She added that she hopes that the generosity, love, respect and dignity given to her and her family spreads to others.
"While this day has been filled with sadness, I feel hopeful moving forward that the kindness I experienced today, in so many ways, will be passed on," Cottington said.
Cottington said she and her daughter were able to save their cat, Hobs, from their basement. She said he is ok.