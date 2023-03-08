'I felt like I had no one': Women share experience of pregnancy while incarcerated, introducing the Dignity for Incarcerated Women and Girls Act

MADISON (WKOW) -- The non-profit organization "Free" met with State Legislature to unveil the first draft of a bill meant to end shackling and ensure dignity for imprisoned pregnant people.
Senator Lena Taylor and Representative Jodi Emerson are sponsoring the Dignity for Incarcerated Women and Girls Act. Taylor said they are committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive future -- this includes incarcerated women.
Taylor said 22 states have all passed policies to end shackling pregnant women but said Wisconsin lags behind.
"We must remind others that respect extends to women who have made mistakes. That the acknowledgment of differences required that we have gender appropriate care," Taylor said.
The bill further seeks to create a Wisconsin Doula Prison Project -- which would allow pregnant women the opportunity to have trained doula services before, during and after their delivery.
Additionally, the bill provides several measures to be taken by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) to assure dignity for women and girls.
"We have introduced bills in the past and we will not stop until Wisconsin comes into the 21st century and believes in dignity for all women, including women who are incarcerated," Taylor said.
Some women at Wednesday's event shared their own personal experiences of being pregnant while incarcerated. Cheri Branham is one of those women.
"I felt so alone, I felt like I had no one," Branham said. "No hope."
In 2014, Branham was incarcerated while six-months pregnant. She said she was confused and scared, as this was her first ever birth.
"I was shackled with belly chains, hand cuffed in front and brought to the hospital at 5 a.m. to be induced with no say," Branham said.
She said she had to say goodbye to her daughter after 48 hours and was uncertain when she'd see her little girl again.
"I got out and knew right away, I want to do something about this problem. I know it's a problem, I just went through it," she said.
But it took her years to start advocating for change and using her voice. She said what got her to where she is today is the reality that many incarcerated women face, it it's one that not many people know about.
Ariel Garbisch is another woman who experienced pregnancy while imprisoned. She said when she realized that reality, it hit her like a ton of bricks.
"The last month of my pregnancy, I was not allowed to use the phone. I had no established birthing plan. I essentially was going to give birth and have no idea where my child was going to go," she said.
Garbisch said the prison system makes women feel like a liability, that they don't want them moving around and that confinement is easier.
"In general, prison facilities are not set up for women that are pregnant. They're not, we don't have the resources, we don't have the support to even talk about what's happening to my body," Garbisch said.
Like Branham, it was Garbisch's first birth. She said she had no idea of what changes to expect.
Now, the two women are using some of their darkest days to shed light on an issue close to their hearts.