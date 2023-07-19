'I got to make it to practice': Video of Badger player's traffic stop for going 117 mph

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Video of a Wisconsin football player's traffic stop includes the player's rationale for going 117 mph on the interstate.

"I got to make it to practice," linebacker Jordan Turner, 21, tells State Trooper Gareth Sedgbeer-Williams in officer-worn body-camera video. "You know, I was so scared -- coaches."

Turner's traffic incident was June 5 at approximately 8:30 a.m. UW Athletic Department Brand Manager Brian Lucas confirmed the football team had a scheduled team workout that morning.

Williams has a scheduled Rock County Court hearing Thursday on the ticket for exceeding the speed limit by 47 miles per hour.

Three weeks after the Rock County traffic stop, Madison Police records show Turner was cited by Madison Police officers for first offense operating while intoxicated, imprudent speed and unsafe passing.

Police reports state officers seized a small amount of marijuana as Turner admitted to using marijuana shortly after that day's 10 a.m. football team practice.

The OWI arrest triggered Turner's suspension from the team.

27 News also reported Turner was the subject of an arrest warrant in Michigan in connection to an unpaid 2022 traffic fine. Turner paid the several hundred dollar fine hours after our broadcast and the warrant was dropped.

UW Athletic Department officials subsequently reinstated Turner to the team, stating an inquiry into his actions had taken place.

In the State Patrol video, Sedbeer-Williams was operating radar speed detection at the time of Turner's driving. The trooper showed Turner the 117 miles per hour reading on the device as he issued the linebacker the ticket.

"I'm sorry," Turner said.

A Rock County Court official said Turner faces a fifteen day driver's license suspension and a $515 fine if there's a judgment against him in the speeding case.

In the Madison case of OWI and the other traffic violations, Turner has until Sept. 7 to enter a plea.