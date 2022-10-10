'I had a terrible gut feel feeling': La Follette High School student still shaken up after perceived gunfire

MADISON (WKOW) — Families are still shaken up after perceived gunfire at La Follette High School's homecoming dance on Saturday.
The Madison Police Department responded to the school just before 9 p.m. on Saturday— after a loud noise gave some students the impression a weapon had been fired.
Junior Stephanie Saunders said she was in the cafeteria when she saw a rush of students swarm toward the exit.
"I was very scared, and unsure. I had a terrible gut feel feeling," Stephanie said. "Before I left the building, a girl basically told me that there was gunfire while I was on the phone with my mom. So, at that point, I was very unsure."
Angela Saunders, Stephanie's mom, said it was a phone call she has been worried about receiving and a situation that is always in the back of her mind.
"I just took off, down to the school, and I couldn't find her. I called her and I was like, 'where are you? Where are you?'" Angela said. "I was so scared. And I just kept thinking, 'don't let this be the last time I hear her voice.'"
Stephanie said the incident felt like a scene out of a television show.
"You always think it's overdone or overdramatic, but we actually were watching trying to watch Law & Order last night, and they had an episode that started with people running. It was just too much for me, even though I know no one was in danger. It still reminded me of it," Stephanie said.
Studying and researching the impacts media and news has on kids, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Karyn Riddle is an "expert on effects of exposure to media violence, with a focus on children's reactions."
Riddle said research shows teens take in news and media more than parents imagine and that what they see online can impact their real-life responses.
"We know from other research that kids, especially older kids like teens, can experience some very strong fright and anxiety reactions to disturbing stories in the news that have— for some kids— serious repercussions," Riddle said.
Riddle said how some kids responded Saturday, is "reacting in a way that is consistent with what you've been seeing in the news, which is loud noises like that being gunshots rather than a balloon popping."
Angela said she thinks back to when she was in school and how it "never used to be like this." Riddle also spoke about the generational difference.
"This generation of kids is growing up in a media environment in terms of having phones with them a good portion of the day, and these big mass shootings happening so frequently. It's a different environment than I was raised in," Riddle said.
"My generation is raised basically on this kind of scenario. We're taught almost every year how to practice for [this] situation. It's all in the back of our heads, and as silly as it sounds that it was a balloon that made such a chaotic event, it really shows how on guard we were for it," Stephanie said.
According to Riddle, researchers have been looking at coping strategies that help kids handle stressful news or media events. She said it depends on the age of the child.
For younger children, Riddle suggests distraction and comforting measures like a hug or cuddle.
But for older kids, Riddle said comfort strategies aren't as likely to work.
"Kids eight and older, certainly teenagers, they need more cognitive strategies. They need you to talk to them; they need you to explain," Riddle said.
Although it is uncertain what to tell teenagers, Riddle said she tries to ensure her kids the probability of it happening to them is low.
Madison Metropolitan School District responds:
Tim LeMonds, a spokesperson for MMSD, said for events like a homecoming dance, the school makes sure there's plenty of staff around.
But security measures don't stop there. LeMonds said the district also asks law enforcement to be present at events outside school hours.
LeMonds said the Madison Police Department was on school grounds when the students heard the loud noise and quickly determined the "bang" came from a balloon popping.
In an email to 27 News, LeMonds states:
"There was no weapon seen by anyone nor was there any evidence found to support a weapon being present. Staff at the event reported it to be peaceful and enjoyable with no incident or altercation prior to the one that occurred near the conclusion of the event between two students, for which staff were able to respond relatively quickly."
Within an hour of the incident, LeMonds said the school communicated with all La Follette families about what occurred.
He said all schools in MMSD provide social workers to support students in need on a daily basis.