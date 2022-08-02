'I have all of this knowledge': Lawmakers meet amid frustration over state license delays

MADISON (WKOW) -- The delays haven't completely stopped Stephanie Rittenhouse from working, but the wait for her state license has kept her career from truly taking off.
Rittenhouse graduated this spring from Madison College after studying to become a respiratory therapist. After completing the national exam board tests, she applied in March for a state license through the Department of Safety and Professional Standards (DSPS).
For the next four months, she's been waiting for a link to take an online state ethics exam.
"I'm just waiting on the DSPS to recognize that all of the criteria have been met," Rittenhouse said. "Send me the link for my ethics exam, and take that, and there we go."
Rittenhouse has since been hired at an area hospital. However, she's limited until she gets her state license; while the hospital is allowing her to work, she cannot treat ICU patients without supervision from a licensed therapist.
"It's a little frustrating on my part," Rittenhouse said. "Because, as much as I love all my patients, I wanna put those skills into use helping those critical patients."
"I have all of this knowledge. I am ready and excited to go in and manage my patient load and see the patient in front of me, and say, 'Hey I think I know what to do here.'"
Rittenhouse does not work for UW Health, which said in a statement Tuesday it had adopted a similar policy for recent graduates.
"While UW Health has a resident program that enables recent RT graduates to be hired and begin working under a licensed RT, they are limited in the work they can perform until they obtain a license," UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement. "Though challenges continue, UW Health is working to fill vacancies across the health system.
SSM Health and Mercyhealth did not provide statements when asked how licensing delays were affecting their hospitals and clinics. HealthNet of Rock County also declined to comment for this story.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare said license-related disruptions have improved.
"We’ve had some licensure delays during the pandemic, but they have been minimal," Marketing and Communication Director Amy Ryan said. "At this time, licensures are timely, for the most part."
So, What's Causing These Delays?
A legislative committee created to address the licensing delays met Tuesday at the state Capitol. Republicans frame the issue as one defined by inefficient bureaucracy under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The committee's vice chair, Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), questioned why staffing within the DSPS division that handles health and business licenses had fewer staff, going from 109.5 positions in 2019-20 to 102.8 in 2021-22.
Total staffing within the agency increased over that period, from 246.14 to 248.14, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth, in his first day on the job Tuesday, testified that a big part of the problem was the GOP-controlled legislature refusing to let the agency spend its own money.
Unlike most state agencies, the DSPS isn't funded by taxes; almost all of its revenue comes from fees collected from the 483,000 occupational license holders across Wisconsin.
According to the fiscal bureau, the division handling health and business licenses is sitting on nearly $36 million. Hereth said DSPS would like to dip into its funds to hire more workers, offer competitive wages to temporary staff and make technology upgrades.
For the agency to access those funds, the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee must give it the green light.
"Even though we have sufficient funding to add staff, it is not something we can do alone," Hereth said. "It requires the support of folks like some of our legislators in the room."
Democratic lawmakers and staff maintained Tuesday the delays were the result of bad faith governing by Republicans.
27 News asked DSPS last week for an on-camera interview with Hereth, or any other agency officials. Instead, DSPS only provided copies of the testimony from Hereth, and two other agency officials who spoke before lawmakers Tuesday.
During its testimony, the agency maintained the average turnaround time for licensing requests was down to 45 days in 2022, down from its historic average of 76 days.
However, Franz Schuttenhelm, president of the Wisconsin Society of Respiratory Care, said his graduates from Western Technical College in La Crosse were experiencing longer wait times than he could recall.
"Gosh, this particular year seemed to be the worst in recent years with delays," Schuttenhelm said.
Schuttenhelm pointed to a move toward an online application format. A DSPS spokesperson confirmed the agency had adopted a new online form.
Part of the issue, according to Ann Zenk of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, was late spring is always a bit of a "speed bump" because of new graduates flooding the market.
The association suggested to lawmakers they find ways to streamline background checks and the legal review process, as well as extend the time a license is valid, so licensees don't have to file renewal paperwork every two years.
She said she was optimistic nursing schools adopting two graduation periods - one in winter, one in spring - would help alleviate the bottlenecks moving forward.
Going forward, the committee is set to meet once a month between now and the end of the year. The final meeting, scheduled for December 13, is set to compile recommended bills for the full legislature to take up once it reconvenes in January.