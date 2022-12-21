 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Steady snow will
begin this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be
on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on
Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday
night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday,
dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon
through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'I have not seen the video:' Dane County DA uncertain about charges in theft from unconscious man

  • Updated
  • 0
Kwik trip theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's district attorney said he's uncertain as to whether he'll file criminal charges against a suspect who stole money from an unconscious man earlier in December.

Madison Police officials said Michael Pisano, 44, was arrested after stealing money from someone who suffered a seizure and collapse while using a Kwik Trip's ATM.

Surveillance video shows bystanders helping the man, while the store's spokesperson said it showed Pisano feigning help and then taking the man's money from the floor.

Court records state $160 was stolen.

The spokesperson said the store's video was used to identify Pisano as the suspect and justify his arrest.

Records show Pisano was arrested Dec. 14 and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 16. Records show the hearing was cancelled after Ozanne's office declined on Pisano, and he was released from the Dane County Jail with no bail.

"At that point in time we looked at the evidence we had and we needed more of it to make a charging decision," Ozanne said. He told 27 News he'd not yet seen the video.

At the time Ozanne declined to charge Pisano, Pisano was free on bail on eight felony burglary charges, and bail jumping and drug charges in another case.

Authorities said the burglary charges primarily relate to a string of thefts from Subway restaurants, where the suspect broke store glass to gain access to money.

When 27 News asked Ozanne whether he'd considered asking for bail for Pisano in the theft case given his record, Ozanne said they weren't "going to get into specifics at this point in time."

While the lack of a criminal charge against a jailed suspect has led to jail releases without bail in some Dane County cases, in other cases bail's been set after a commitment from prosecutors to file criminal charges within a few days.

According to records from the bail-monitoring unit Dane County Pre-Trial Services, Pisano has tested positive for banned drugs and has missed required contacts with the unit while out on his current bail. Pisano gained his freedom on bail in those cases after more than $500 was posted.

Ozanne said video evidence alone may not be sufficient to lodge a charge in the convenience store incident, but said they'd want to look at everything to make a decision.

Pisano's attorney Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone declined comment to 27 News on Pisano's arrest in the convenience store theft.

Ozanne said Pisano has an order to appear in court Dec. 29. He said a decision on any charges are expected to be made at that time.

Court records show a probable cause statement was used to support Pisano's Dec. 9 arrest. The contents of that statement have yet to be made public.

Tags

Recommended for you