'I have not seen the video:' Dane County DA uncertain about charges in theft from unconscious man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's district attorney said he's uncertain as to whether he'll file criminal charges against a suspect who stole money from an unconscious man earlier in December.

Madison Police officials said Michael Pisano, 44, was arrested after stealing money from someone who suffered a seizure and collapse while using a Kwik Trip's ATM.

Surveillance video shows bystanders helping the man, while the store's spokesperson said it showed Pisano feigning help and then taking the man's money from the floor.

Court records state $160 was stolen.

The spokesperson said the store's video was used to identify Pisano as the suspect and justify his arrest.

Records show Pisano was arrested Dec. 14 and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 16. Records show the hearing was cancelled after Ozanne's office declined on Pisano, and he was released from the Dane County Jail with no bail.

"At that point in time we looked at the evidence we had and we needed more of it to make a charging decision," Ozanne said. He told 27 News he'd not yet seen the video.

At the time Ozanne declined to charge Pisano, Pisano was free on bail on eight felony burglary charges, and bail jumping and drug charges in another case.

Authorities said the burglary charges primarily relate to a string of thefts from Subway restaurants, where the suspect broke store glass to gain access to money.

When 27 News asked Ozanne whether he'd considered asking for bail for Pisano in the theft case given his record, Ozanne said they weren't "going to get into specifics at this point in time."

While the lack of a criminal charge against a jailed suspect has led to jail releases without bail in some Dane County cases, in other cases bail's been set after a commitment from prosecutors to file criminal charges within a few days.

According to records from the bail-monitoring unit Dane County Pre-Trial Services, Pisano has tested positive for banned drugs and has missed required contacts with the unit while out on his current bail. Pisano gained his freedom on bail in those cases after more than $500 was posted.

Ozanne said video evidence alone may not be sufficient to lodge a charge in the convenience store incident, but said they'd want to look at everything to make a decision.

Pisano's attorney Assistant State Public Defender Guy Cardamone declined comment to 27 News on Pisano's arrest in the convenience store theft.

Ozanne said Pisano has an order to appear in court Dec. 29. He said a decision on any charges are expected to be made at that time.

Court records show a probable cause statement was used to support Pisano's Dec. 9 arrest. The contents of that statement have yet to be made public.