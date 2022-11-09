'I hollered at my wife and told her I think the apartment is on fire'; Grant Co. motel catches fire

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- At least two families are without a home following a fire in Grant County.
Witnesses told 27 News it happened at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A couple who lived in one of the apartments attached to the motel said, despite their heat being off, they could feel it through the vents and realized something wasn't right.
"I hollered at my wife and told her 'I think the apartment is on fire.' She came in and felt the ceiling and said we need to get out," April Coudill said.
April and her wife Lonza said they lost everything inside, including her 8-year-old daughter's toys.
"We're going to have a hard time with her, because she has a lot of favorite stuffed animals up there," April said. "One of them was really expensive and she doesn't even know it caught fire yet."
A neighbor across the street snapped several photos and watched as officials began arriving at the scene.
"When I looked out the window, I could see spoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel," Samantha Moore added.
April said the irreplaceable stuff is what she misses the most.
"I was freaking out because I lost my mom 8 years ago on my birthday on November 2nd," she explained. "Her picture is up there and there's no way to even salvage it."
Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The red cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.