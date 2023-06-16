'I hope he knows that we love him'; Father of missing teen pleads with him to come home

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) - The father of missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski is pleading with his son to please come home.
James Yoblonski has been missing since early Monday morning after officials said he left his Reedsburg home in the family's van before it was found abandoned on the side of HWY 12 near Baraboo.
In an exclusive interview with 27 News, James' father Bill Yoblonski said this is unlike his son and can't wrap his head around why he would run off like this.
"He's a smart kid," Bill said. "This is uncalled for, to do something like this and not to talk to anybody about it."
Investigators believe Yoblonski might be attempting a survivalist mission after learning he spoke about 'going off the grid' and wanting to know how long he could survive in the wilderness.
Search crews reportedly found two campsites that they believe James may have set up. Bill said James might also be carrying two survival books he got as a gift.
"I bought some off grid books and come to find out he's got one of those with him too," he added.
Bill said not being able to search for his son has been extremely difficult and he's trying to help in any way he can.
Adding that James missing has taken a toll on his entire family including his siblings.
"I hope he knows that we love him and we just want him home and safe," he said. "He's not in trouble I just want him home."
Bill asks anyone with information to please come forward and contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 356-4895.
He also is pleading with people to continue sharing James' photo and keep an eye out for him.