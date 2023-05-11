'I just ate snow': Wisconsin boy who vanished while camping talks to ABC News

(WKOW/ABC) — An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who survived two days in the wilderness by himself after going missing is sharing his story with ABC News.
Thursday on Good Morning America, Nante Niemi shared his story for the first time.
"I prayed for being found and not stuck out here for the rest of my life," he told ABC News in the exclusive interview.
Niemi is a second-grader from Hurley. He went camping with his grandpa and three uncles at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan.
He got lost when the group went to get firewood.
"So my uncle, he said to go back to camp. and I couldn't say, I don't know, all the way back to camp because he already turned around and left. I was trying to go diagonal into the part where we came from, and I ended up by like or River, I wasn't even any close to the part where we first went up," he explained.
When his family got back to the campsite, they realized he wasn't there.
They eventually called for help, setting off a frantic search for the boy. Almost 300 people helped out.
"It's very hilly, rough terrain. And this time of year, with snowmelt and the rain that we've had, there was a lot of standing water and the rivers were were very high," said Michigan State Police Lt. Jason Wickstrom.
"I was worried about the cold, but. And that he was by himself in the dark, crying. You know, we were hoping that he wasn't walking around at night and hunkered down," said his mother, Jessica Buerger.
Nante said he tried to think about happy things to avoid getting too scared. And when he got hungry he ate snow.
"I just ate snow. Just because I do that in the winter."
The first morning he woke up he saw a chopper hovering over him and tried to get their attention.
"I was waving my hands in the air and yelling at them to get their attention. I saw that helmet poking out of the side of the helicopter. But they didn't see me."
The second night he slept under some branches. And woke up to some noise.
"I heard people yelling my name. And I saw one green thing hanging, and I. Then I saw somebody. I ran straight to them," Nante said.
He was quickly reunited with family... and food.
"I ate a Clif bar and a primo meal sandwich. It tasted good."
He told ABC News he will still go camping in the future. But with a little better preparation next time.