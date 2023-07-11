'I just fell in love with him': Madison dog owner wants stolen pet back

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison dog owner says she's heartsick over the theft of her beloved pet and hopes police work and tips will lead to him.

Police officials said the French bulldog "Carti" was stolen from Michelle Miller's apartment on Woodview Court Sunday night.

"He's really playful, he loves people," Miller told 27 News. "He's a Frenchie Merle and he's really rare. I just fell in love with him when I first saw him."

Merle French bulldogs are considered distinct and unique based on the animal's color pattern. Miller estimated Carti's value at $8,000.

Miller said her dog is one year old and she's had him since he was 12 weeks old.

She said Carti's leash, toys and crate were also stolen, as well as her PlayStation and other valuables. Miller said she was out of the apartment for a couple of hours when the theft took place.

Miller believes a man she trusted who had access to her apartment worked with someone else to steal her dog and other belongings.

"I don't know exactly where he is but I know the whereabouts, just he's probably in Chicago," Miller said.

Madison Police officials have made no comment on any persons of interest in the case.

Miller said she's struggling with feelings of betrayal and loss. She told 27 News she's focused solely on Carti.

"I just want my dog back," she said.

Police officials ask anyone with information on the dog and this situation to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison Police Department originally reported the dog's name as "Cardi" and that he was four months old.