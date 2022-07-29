'I just want Malloy back': Puppy taken during car theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owners of a stolen puppy are pleading for help finding him.
Malloy's owner said his car was parked at Buffalo Wild Wings at East Towne Mall while he was picking up a food delivery order. When he came out of the restaurant, he said his vehicle and his new puppy were gone.
Ray said his family considers Malloy to be like another child to them. The Boston terrier is only 10 weeks old, and the family picked him up less than a month ago.
They told 27 News that they can't believe he's gone, and Ray said he's still in shock.
"I just want Malloy back," he said.
Madison police said they were called to the East Towne Mall just after 10 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a stolen car.
Police later found the stolen vehicle near Segoe road and Sawyer Terrace on the west side of Madison but Malloy was nowhere to be found.
Police said they're concerned Malloy won't survive if he isn't cared for or if he is abandoned.
Ray is hoping someone will see Malloy and come forward.
"In that picture he's got kind of a weird looking deformed tail and he's pretty small," Ray said describing what Malloy looks like. "He does like to chew, and he does like to bite a little bit."
He had this message for the people who took him: "Just turn him over. I've got everything else; I just want Malloy back."
The family is offering a $400 reward for Malloy to be returned home.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.Com.