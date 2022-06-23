'I know she would want justice': Kelly Nolan's family looks for closure, killer's identity

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the early morning hours on June 23, 2007, Kelly Nolan went missing from State Street.
"I swear, that morning when she went missing, I just, I knew something bad had happened to her," Nolan's sister April Buffo said. "I just had a really, really bad feeling."
Sixteen days later, Nolan was found dead in a wooded area near Oregon. Police ruled her death a homicide.
Since then, Madison police have interviewed hundreds of people, and Nolan's family has looked for answers tirelessly. Despite that, MPD says, right now, no one is a person of interest or a suspect.
Buffo said not knowing who killed her sister is depriving her of closure she craves.
"I'll just stay awake and just search stuff on the internet that I think will somehow lead to information, that maybe I'll put something together," she said. "I just think through that night over and over in my head."
Now, 15 years after Nolan went missing, her family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of her killer.
Buffo said she believes someone has to know something about her sister's death.
"People don't do something like this and keep it a secret for their whole lives," she said. "I think you have to tell someone. … If anybody knows anything, we're just begging that you bring that information forward and help us."
As Buffo continues her search for answers, she also works to keep her sister's memory alive. She said her family remembers Nolan by telling stories and looking at photos, and she said Nolan's spirit lives on in Buffo's daughter.
"She reminds me so much of Kelly, and it's weird how that seems to live on almost when you don't mean for it to or you don't know how it's gonna come into your life," she said. "She lives on through us and through my kids, through her friends that still talk about her and think about her today."
While Buffo wants others to remember her sister, too, she said her main priority is different.
"Most importantly, it would be justice for Kelly," she said. "I know she would want us, everybody right now, just to be happy, but I know she would want justice for what was done."