'I leave with nothing but gratitude': Owner of Roman Candle touched by support amid closure

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A staple of the Middleton community closed its doors for good Saturday after almost two decades of business.
Brewer Stouffer, owner of the Roman Candle, told 27 News they have had some of their busiest weeks in years since announcing their closure.
"It's been really--in a really positive way, overwhelming--just how many people have come out to support us and get a final pizza or two," Stouffer said.
Stouffer added they have also been blown away by the positive messages that have come from customers, employees and even former employees.
"There's so many great messages that have come across on our Instagram and Facebook feed," Stouffer said. "It's been a love fest. It's been awesome."
Stouffer said a number of factors led to the decision to close, including challenges brought on by COVID-19 and labor shortages.
"I leave with nothing but gratitude for the experience, and yet, the last five years were really hard," Stouffer said. "You see a lot of legacy businesses, like the Roman Candle, hospitality businesses, closing because it's just, at some point, it's hard to keep going on."
As the doors of Roman Candle close for good, Stouffer encourages the community to support local businesses.
"If you want them to remain in your community, you need to make a point of going to that coffee shop, going to that bookstore, or going to that bakery. Make a point of supporting the local businesses that you want to be in your community because they need it now," Stouffer said.
The Roman Candle was open for 19 years.
"I'm super proud of the work that we did at the Roman Candle over the last 19 years, building that brand, really trying to serve a great pizza, providing a good place to work and help out the neighborhood that we did business in," Stouffer said. "That was always, like, what was most important to me."