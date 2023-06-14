'I love to compete': Athletes compete in the Paralympic time trials

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Nearly 100 Paralympic athletes competed in the cycling time trials Wednesday.
The 12 different divisions included two-wheel bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist.
Organizers said the event is one of the most challenging and exciting disciplines in the sport. Competitors race against the clock, and the one with the fastest times is crowned winner.
Bruce Jones is the Pastor at the Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville, which is where the competition was held for the first time. Jones said organizers contacted them asking to use the church's parking lot.
"That has just been completely redone. And lots of the county roads here have just been refurbished in the last couple of years. And so, this was a great place for them to set up a course for the Paralympic trials," he said.
Todd Key, an USA Paralympic Cyclist, has been cycling since 2013.
"I think part of it is I love to ride typically two or three hours a day. And I love to compete," he said. "I'm one of these crazy people that love to hurt themselves on a bike. And when I say hurts, you have to ride to your maximum and you kind of can stay there until the race is over."
Wednesday's event was a trial to make it to Glasgow, Scotland, for the Paralympic competition in August.