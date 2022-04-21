'I love you but I got to do this': Criminal complaint details moments before Monroe man stabs his mother

MONROE (WKOW) — A Monroe man taken into custody last week after attacking his mother with a knife appeared in court for the first time this week.
Ryan Lewis, 29, was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and physical abuse of an elderly person with intent to cause bodily harm using a dangerous weapon on April 18.
The charges were filed four days after Monroe Police arrested Lewis blocks away from his mother's home after they say he attacked her with a knife.
The criminal complaint filed in Green County states police arrived to the home around 5:30 a.m., finding blood on the living room and kitchen floor, along with the victim holding a towel full of blood on her neck.
The complaint alleges Lewis woke his mother up around 4 a.m. and after speaking with him she asked "if he needed to go to the hospital because he was having a psychotic episode."
She then left her room and when she returned, Lewis appeared to be holding a knife. She stated that he collects knives. Eventually, Lewis approached her in the kitchen and said "I love you mom I am sorry. I love you but I got to do this" before slashing at her throat.
Lewis' brother intervened, and the altercation continued within the home before Lewis attempted to attack her again outside the home.
The victim was hospitalized with life-threating injuries as a result of the slashes to her throat. She has reportedly been released from the hospital and is recovering.
When arrested, Lewis' clothes had blood on them, and authorities located "multiple items of evidence," including a silver butterfly-type knife with suspected dried blood on it.
According to online court records, Lewis was given a $500,000 cash bond and was ordered not to have contact with his mom or go to her residence unless to pick up personal belongings with an officer. If he were to post bond, he cannot possess knives except for kitchen cutlery.
Lewis appears in court again next week.