'I made a mistake': Madison alderman apologizes for Oath Keepers membership in blog post

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison Alderman is speaking out after his name was found in a list of hundreds of members of government, law enforcement and military as having signed up at some point for the Oath Keepers.

Gary Halverson, Alderman for Madison's 17th District, told 27 News last week he signed up without vetting the organization and thought it was an "organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy." He said he terminated the membership after two months.

Now, Halverson penned a blog post further explaining his membership.

"I made a mistake when I joined a group that deceived me and other veterans," Halverson writes. "I quickly corrected it. I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused."

Halverson said statements and comments from other elected officials have been "extremely offensive."

One of those comments came from Keith Furman and Jael Currie, the president and vice president of Madison's Common Council. In a joint statement, the two said they were "disgusted" upon learning of Halverson's past membership with the Oath Keepers.

In the post, Halverson calls white supremacy a "cancer in our society" and calls for it to be eradicated.

"The real threat is clearly from the far right - from those who instigated the assault on democracy on Jan 6 - but threats from democracy come in many forms," Halverson's post reads. "I can't equate those attacking me with the same poison or same threat level - but the seeds of toxicity come from similar desire shut down discourse and demonize opponents."