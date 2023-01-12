'I miss her every minute'; McFarland families on a mission to give back after tragic loss

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A group of people in McFarland is on a mission to help a family overseas following a tragic crash.
Christine Woodford from McFarland was killed in a car crash in Ireland in October.
Her family and friends are working to help the other driver as he continues recovering.
Woodford's friends and family describe her as having a personality so bright and a laugh so big that words just don't do it justice.
Her boyfriend, Matt Ryan, said they met several years ago at a local bar and the rest is history.
"Feisty, a firecracker, fun, she made me smile, she made me mad, she made me crazy," Ryan said. "She makes me love her more and more every day."
In late October, Woodford flew to Ireland with her friend, Rita Klinzing. Just hours after they landed, Woodford and Klinzing were in a car crash.
Woodford didn't survive.
"I was confused. I didn't really know what to say, what to do, what to think," Ryan remembered.
"It was pouring rain and very dark and all of a sudden we just had a car coming at us and that was it," Klinzing explained.
Klinzing and the other driver both survived but were badly hurt.
"I don't remember a lot of it," she said.
Ryan and Klinzing's husband rushed to Ireland and while there, they met the other driver's family. They learned he's a father of two young kids.
"We could have missed them by 30 seconds, but they were at the right place at the right time," Ryan said, describing the interaction.
The driver of the other car is still recovering and currently going through rehab. Ryan said the driver just learned to walk again.
However, he said the man won't be able to work anymore and can't provide for his family at the moment.
Woodford's family and friends said she would want nothing more than to help the family from Ireland.
Ryan said when they offered help, the family originally denied but later reached out, asking if the offer was still there.
"There was absolutely nothing that was going to stop us from doing it."
While helping does heal some wounds, Ryan and Klinzing said missing Christine will never go away.
"She was just a good person, a really good person," Klinzing said.
"I miss her every day, I miss her every minute," Ryan added. "To see people helping this family makes her smile so it makes me smile, too."
If you'd like to support Woodford's family and friends on their mission to help the family in Ireland, they have set up a GoFundMe to help the father of two with rehab costs.