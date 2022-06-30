'I robbed...a zoo': Indiana man charged with Baraboo zoo crimes after boasting about incident

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An Indiana truck driver was charged Thursday with nine counts of criminal damage to property after a zoo in Baraboo was broken into, damaged and temporarily lost animals.
Aaron Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested last week in Indiana on separate charges, including filing false tax statements.
A Sauk County criminal complaint states when Rensselaer Police officers arrested Hovis, Hovis made admissions.
"I robbed a (expletive) zoo just to prove (expletive)," the complaint states Hovis said.
"He wanted national coverage for the corruption cases here in our town," Hovis' brother, Jamie Hovis told 27 News. Hovis said his brother believes bogus criminal charges were lodged against him in Indiana.
The complaint states Hovis talked with another family member and "bragged over the phone that he had 'liberated animals from the zoo.'" The complaint also says in the hours after the zoo break-in, Hovis went to a Baraboo bar with a dog and told a bartender "he had been at the Ochsner Zoo and had 'set a bunch of animals free.'"
Jamie Hovis told 27 News his brother has had thrill-seeking experiences, but never something like the zoo break-in.
"We've done crazier stuff together, I'm not going to lie to you," Jamie Hovis said. "Climb buildings that they've got cranes on. Nothing like hardcore illegal."
Authorities say two great horned owls and two river otters were released but later recovered.
"They are under a quarantine," Zoo Animal Specialist Katie Gries said of the otters. "Vets are monitoring to make sure they didn't pick up anything." Gries said the owls are receiving medical care.
Jamie Hovis said he received calls from police in both Wisconsin and Kentucky after the break-in and as his brother traveled through several states. Court records and police reports show officers responded to reports of a man on the roof of a restaurant in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, but found no one when they arrived. Hovis said his brother's cell phone and tablet were found in a dumpster in Kentucky.
Baraboo Police reports state Aaron Hovis checked into a drug rehabilitation facility in Indiana in the days before his arrest. San Mateo County, California court records show Hovis was convicted of marijuana and weapons charges in 2017 and served four months in jail and three years probation.
Jamie Hovis said his brother's actions in Wisconsin are still baffling.
"It's confusing," he told 27 News. "I kind of understand animals being in cages on the one hand, but on the other hand, that's their home, that's all they've known," Hovis said.
"I'm kind of left in the dark like the rest of my family about it."