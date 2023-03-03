'I saw two anglers float away on a sheet of ice'; A man's pursuit for ice safety awareness

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- After two people had to be rescued after falling through the ice on Lake Koshkonong, a local man continues his ice safety education initiative.

To Jim Furley, ice safety is no joking matter.

Furley runs somewhat of a column on his Facebook page titled 'Furley Outdoors' where he keeps track of ice conditions in the area.

"I try to every week, get out there and physically measure the ice and put a report on what I see."

He wasn't always this serious about it.

"Quite a few years ago, when I was living on the lake here, I actually saw two anglers float away on a big sheet of ice," he remembered. "One was rescued, and one was killed -- and ever since then, I've been a big advocate for ice safety."

Ben Mott with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned as spring approaches, venturing out on the ice could come with more risk.

"The rain events that we've had and deep cold; all that changes the quality of the ice and increases cracking," Mott said.

According to the DNR the ice has to be at least 12 inches thick for a truck to drive out on it and about four inches thick for someone to walk on it.

"Even if you have 12 inches in one spot doesn't mean 100 yards away, you're going to have 12 inches," Furley added. "I rarely drive a vehicle out on the ice anymore."

Both Furley and the DNR suggested learning about conditions and steps you can take to stay safe.

"Let people know where you're going and when you should come back and bring a cell phone with you," Mott said.

"The only way to know for sure what's under your feet is for you to test the ice yourself; that's the only way," Furley explained.

Furley's reports and updates on ice conditions can be found on his Facebook page Furley Outdoors.

The DNR has a full list of tips for ice safety on their website.