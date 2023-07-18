'I sleep with a gun every night': Attack victim speaks out on fugitive attorney

MADISON (WKOW) - A man authorities say was attacked by a Madison attorney told 27 News a wanted attorney's unwillingness to surrender concerns him.

"I sleep with a gun every night," Alec Hogoboom, 31, told 27 News.

Attorney Jair Alvarez is charged with felony recklessly endangering safety and threatening a witness with the use of force. A criminal complaint was filed against Alvarez on July 7, and a judge approved the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Hogoboom was Alvarez's roommate last month in a duplex on Hammersley Road when the complaint states Hogoboom intervened when he believed Alvarez was being violent with his own girlfriend. The complaint says Alvarez armed himself with a handgun.

"He cocked it back and he pointed it at my head," Hogoboom told 27 News. "And he says, 'If you tell anyone that I hit my girlfriend, I'll kill you.'"

Hogoboom said Alvarez grabbed a baseball bat and they grappled over it until Hogoboom let go in fear Alvarez would use the gun. The complaint states Alvarez hit Hogoboom in the rib cage with the bat before Hogoboom could escape.

During a phone interview with 27 News Monday, Alvarez disputed that he mistreated his girlfriend or threatened Hogoboom. Alvarez said Hogoboom was the aggressor with the bat.

The criminal complaint states a police officer was present when Hogoboom called Alvarez after the attack.

"Police officers heard the conversation where he was saying, 'Hide this information, hide the evidence,'" Hogoboom said.

While Alvarez's girlfriend is listed as "Victim 2" in the criminal complaint, no statements are attributed to her in the document. Hogoboom told 27 News she communicated with him after the incident about being fearful Alvarez's actions could have put her life at risk. However, he said she has since changed her story and now resents Hogoboom.

A publication last year listed Alvarez as among Wisconsin's most influential members of the state's Latino community.

Alvarez told 27 News he's considering surrendering to authorities.