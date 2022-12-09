'I still don't think it's real': Loved ones of Watertown fire victims remember those lost

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- After a house fire early Friday morning took the lives of three people, loved ones of the victims are grieving and giving back.
Emma Uttech says she was close to the family and was dating one of the victims when they died.
"I just, I still don't think it's real," Uttech said. "It's hard. Just a lot to process."
Firefighters originally responded to the fire near downtown Watertown around 12:45 a.m. Friday. They tried to save those trapped inside but were pushed back by flames and smoke.
When Uttech heard what had happened to the victims inside, she was devastated.
"They were a great family, like, they may have seemed really tough, but they were really kind on the inside and sweet, caring," Uttech said.
In light of the tragedy, vendors at the Watertown Market at 210 S Water St. decided to give back to the affected family.
Watertown Market coordinator Kassi Oxford says 50 vendors will host a raffle fundraiser between 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. All of the proceeds will go to the victims' family.
"When [she] had called me and told me about what had happened, I immediately thought we have to do something to help," Oxford said.
Oxford says she encourages all who would like to give back to the family to attend and participate.
Officials still don't know the cause of the fire Friday.
Loved ones of the victims like Alex Beyer had one message for the public after the tragedy.
"Just make sure you tell your kids, tell your wives, tell them all that you love
them," Beyer said. "Because you never know when this is going to happen."