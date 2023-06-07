'I still feel disbelief': Roommate of accused former UW student speaks out

MADISON (WKOW) -- The college roommate of former UW-Madison student Matthew Nilo said the sex crime charges against Nilo are shocking.

"It's been a couple of days since I heard about it and I still feel disbelief," the roommate told 27 News about the accusations against Nilo.

The roommate asked that his name and city of residence not be used over fear of association with the accusations against Nilo.

Authorities said DNA and genealogy research helped confirm Nilo carried out stranger sexual attacks against four women in Boston in 2007 and 2008.

At the time of the attacks, Nilo was a student at UW-Madison. UW-Madison records show Nilo graduated with a degree in psychology.

Court records state the attacks took place on Aug.18, 2007; Nov. 22, 2007; Aug. 5, 2008 and Dec. 23, 2008. UW-Madison's fall and spring terms were in recess on those dates.

"The fact that he would go home for breaks and allegedly do things like that is almost unfathomable," the roommate said.

The roommate lived at the same UW-Madison dormitory as Nilo. He also later shared an apartment with Nilo and others on University Avenue.

"He was very well liked by all of us guys," the roommate said.

The roommate said Nilo was also friendly with campus women. He said he remembers no occasion when Nilo was demeaning or hostile to women.

"Nothing that I would really think of that would make me feel like I could have thought this was a possibility," the roommate said.

Available records show Nilo was cited or warned for alcohol-related violations nearly a half dozen times during his career as a UW-Madison student between fall 2006 and spring 2010. But the roommate maintained those violations were not uncommon and Nilo was a good student and housemate.

"I've sort of been racking my brain to think of hints that I could have seen or should have seen, but...nothing seemed out of the ordinary," the roommate said.

A Madison Police official said a review is taking place to determine if there is connection between Nilo and any unsolved crimes from his time as a student in Madison.

Authorities in Massachusetts said Nilo threatened all his victims, showing a knife or maintaining he had a gun. His former college roommate said his heart goes out to those women.

"I really hope that these women get the justice that they deserve and have been waiting for for so many years," he said.

Nilo has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.