'I still think it's important that we celebrate those moments': Health experts on RSV cases and holiday gatherings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday celebrations are right around the corner, and as people start preparing for their traditions, health experts say there is another thing to consider before gathering with friends and family.
Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think about socializing with others, but it's not just COVID this year that we have to worry about. The other is virus making people pause and think is RSV.
Joshua Ross with the Chief Medical Officer at the American Family Children's Hospital said typically RSV cases peak in the winter months, but experts are seeing it happen much earlier.
"With this respiratory season, it's already on pace to be one of the most challenging that we've had in years. And I still think family should get together. I still think it's important that we celebrate those moments. And we know how hard it's been over the last couple of years," Ross said.
Joshua Ross is the Chief Medical Officer at the American Family Children's Hospital. He said people who have minor, cold-like symptoms might wonder "is this COVID?" and cancel plans to avoid putting others at risk.
He said this in part may be why we're seeing such a surge in RSV cases.
Doctors are not exactly sure why this is happening but Ross said it could have to do with social distancing and masking up in prior years.
"We haven't had the exposure for younger children to even develop the immune response. So now, we're seeing these exposures," Ross said. "Kids are in schools and daycares. And we're getting kids getting typical illnesses as they would other years."
To avoid getting sick, he suggests being aware -- especially for parents with young children and families with elderly members.
Right now, there is not a vaccine to protect against RSV, so Ross said the best thing to do is use common sense.
If you aren't feeling good, stay home and limit your exposures.
But the holiday celebrations can go on! Ross said he wouldn't cancel the plans, instead be cautious and smart.