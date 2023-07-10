'I take great pride in him and who he was and what he did': Wife honors Captain Cory Barr with workout fundraiser

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Everyone has a “why” for working out. For Abby Barr, that “why” is her late husband Captain Cory Barr.
“A lot of people think about, you know, Cory Barr the firefighter. But, he wasn't just a firefighter. He was an amazing husband, father, son, uncle brother, community member, fellow business owner downtown,” Abby said.
Barr was tragically killed while responding to an explosion in Sun Prairie five years ago.
On the somber anniversary five years later Monday, Abby used exercise as a means to honor the strength and resilience Cory embodied. She hosted a workout fundraiser at Burn Boot Camp in Sun Prairie.
“Burn Boot Camp was a huge part of my healing process,” Abby said. “Learning how much health and fitness was helping me really made a big difference.”
Through exercise, Barr said she has also been able to grieve and heal.
"Whether it's Burn Boot Camp or anywhere, exercise is important in general, not just for your physical health, but your mental health," Barr said.
Lisa Kueter-Anderson was one of many people to participate in the workout fundraiser Monday. She said she first met Abby at Burn Boot Camp just before Cory was killed. For this reason, she said participating was personal.
“I grew up in Sun Prairie. This is my hometown. And, it [losing Cory] was very devastating for everyone that lived here,” Kueter-Anderson said.
As time goes on, Abby said she will continue working out, even on her bad days, because her “why” will always keep her going.
“I am nothing but proud of him. You know, it sucks... It sucks. But, I take great pride in him and who he was and what he did,” Kueter-Anderson said.
Proceeds from the workout fundraiser will benefit Spouses of Fallen First Responders.