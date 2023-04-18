'I thank your mom every day': Liver transplant recipient forms friendship with donor's family

MADISON (WKOW) — A liver transplant recipient formed a lasting bond with the family of his donor, according to UW Health.
Cliffe Connor was added to the transplant list in December 2021 after living with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver for several years. He expected to be on the list for a long time, but he was told he was getting a new liver after just four weeks.
"I think there were some tears and excitement. I am always up for an adventure,” Connor said. “I had accepted I was going to be dead in the next year and then this call comes in. I was surprised but excited.”
The liver he received was from Kathy Renkes. She was driving home from work on a snowy January day in 2022 when she suffered a stroke. Brain scans showed she wouldn't survive, and she had already told family members years ago she wanted to be an organ donor.
Her daughter, Shannon Lehmann, said her mother was the type of person who would do anything for anyone.
"...She once told us ‘Whatever is good let them take it. What am I going to use it for?’” Lehmann said. “We were heartbroken to learn the damage was irreversible and we were going to lose our mom, but we knew her organs could save lives.”
Connor was one of five people who received a gift from Renkes. Her kidneys and corneas were also donated.
While Connor was recovering from his surgery, he wanted to get in touch with the family who allowed him to keep going. He exchanged anonymous letters with Lehmann before they were introduced by the organ donation team.
Connor and his wife decided to meet Lehmann and her family at a diner in Eagle River in October 2022.
Lehmann said Connor's first words were powerful.
“He whispered in my ear, ‘I wake up and I thank your mom every day’ for giving him another day of life,” Lehmann said. “I knew from that moment we were already family.”
Connor said he was also nervous about meeting the family.
“They were sweet and loving about it,” Connor said. “I asked what kind of music Kathy liked because she’s a drummer in a rock band now — her memory lives on with me.”
Now, the families exchange birthday and Christmas cards, and even plan to bring Connor's grandchildren into the fold. When Lehmann and Connor met up in Madison recently, he shared stories about his newest grandchild who was born after his surgery — a meeting that wouldn't have happened without Renkes' gift.
“This is what she would have wanted, and I am so grateful she was an organ donor,” Lehmann said.