'I think he should rot in jail': Father's emotional appeal as alleged hit-and-run driver charged in La Follette teen's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- The father of a La Follette High teenage hit-and-run victim Friday made an emotional appeal during a court hearing to deny bail for the driver who's allegedly responsible for the death.
"I think that man should have no bail," Benjamin Blunt said of Sardarius Goodall, 41, of Madison. "I think he should rot in jail. That's wrong the way he was driving down that street and that fast," Blunt said. "He killed my baby."
Goodall was charged with felony hit and run causing death and felony hit and run causing great bodily harm in the death of Jeremy Broomfield, 14, and injuries to his thirteen-year-old brother. A criminal complaint states that the January 15 collision on Schroeder Road involved the car containing the Broomfield brothers being hit as it turned by Goodall as he drove an "estimated 90 MPH."
Assistant Dane County District Attorney Lillian Nelson said that Goodall left the scene and later allowed another person to maintain to police officers that she was the driver. "Mr. Goodall stood by and let the registered owner almost take all of the blame," Nelson said.
Nelson said that additional charges against Goodall are possible given his drinking before driving. "He had taken 'a shot or two' but indicated that 'I wasn't impaired,'" according to the complaint.
Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus understood Blunt's desire that Goodall receive no bail opportunity.
"I think if any of us were in the same position, we'd feel the same way," said Asmus.
Asmus explained Goodall's category of crime does not qualify for bail denying preventive detention.
Asmus set Goodall's bail at $50,000. "Life is lost, another person was significantly hurt," Asmus said.
Nelson said that Goodall also faces revocation of his probation in connection to a heroin dealing conviction last year.
Blunt has socialized with Goodall in the past and addressed him directly during the hearing. "I sat at your momma table and ate. You hurt me, bro, you hurt me. That was a baby, man."
"He just started life, had a job and everything," Blunt said with his injured son by his side in the virtual hearing. "You killed him."