'I think that's where our frustrations lie': Christopher Miller's family continues to push for answers two months after he went missing

DEFOREST (WKOW) — The search for missing Madison man, Christopher Miller, continues over two months after he was last seen. His family has conducted their own searches, tried to collaborate with law enforcement and Saturday, they took to the street.
"The thought of him being out there somewhere in the cold, not found, is just sickening to me," Mallory Duerst, Miller's fiancée, said. "We need some sort of closure whatever that means or whatever that entails."
Duerst says the family has been trying to work with the multiple law enforcement agencies that have been involved since late November, but they're not getting answers.
"It's just been week after week and no one's really responding, calling us back, scheduling meetings" Duerst said. "So, we're hoping today that this can just kind of bring some more spotlight to Chris being missing and hopefully get a better response back from some of the law enforcement agencies involved."
Miller's family, friends and supporters met outside the Wisconsin State Patrol Deforest Post to raise awareness, and hopefully answer the questions that have been piling up since Miller went missing.
"It takes a village as we always say," Kyle Shrader, Duerst's high school classmate said. "When the village is in need, the village comes together."
Shrader says he's shocked something like this happened just minutes from his home.
"Literally in my backyard, in my village, in my neighborhood," Shrader said. "It's heartbreaking, it's unfair. Someone, something needs to be held accountable."
Duerst says the longer they go without hearing from police, the more questions come up.
"We met before we had [any police reports] that we do now and now we just have more questions," Duerst said. "And he's still missing. So, I think that's where our frustrations lay. It seems kind of silly that we can't sit down and just have an adult conversation."
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that after Miller disappeared, deputies tried to find him once the sun came up and conducted an aerial search the day after. Right now, the Rock County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for Miller.
Duerst, Miller's mom Tammy, and everyone that loves him say they won't stop pushing until he is found.