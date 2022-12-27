'I think there's a lot that can be done': New Miss Wisconsin shares hopes for role

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been an exciting week for the new Miss Wisconsin as she takes over for the now Miss America.

27 News heard from Kylene Spanbauer for the very first time Tuesday.

The Fond du Lac native was the first runner up for Miss Wisconsin in 2022. She said she was overjoyed to take on the role after her predecessor, Grace Stanke, became Miss America.

"It starts halfway through the typical Miss Wisconsin's year of service, but that doesn't lessen my excitement," Spanbauer said. "I'm just very eager to take my social impact initiative throughout the state of Wisconsin."

Spanbauer attended the University of Iowa, where she studied Therapeutic Recreation and Disabilities Studies. Today, she works as a sexual assault prevention educator and youth/teen advocate at Reach Counseling in Neenah.

"We work on different methods of prevention," Spanbauer said. "You know, trying to educate people on: 'What is sexual assault? What is sexual abuse? What is sexual harassment?' because it happens more often than you think."

She hopes to use her new platform to spread the word about her social impact initiative "No Means No: Sexual Assault Education."

"I think there's a lot that can be done," Spanbauer said, "and definitely an impact that can be made."

Spanbauer said she also looks forward to meeting people across Wisconsin at different events and paying what she has gained from the Miss America Foundation forward by mentoring others.

"I definitely am extremely grateful to all the people who helped me get to this point, and to all the people that are going to help me continue my year of service that has just started as Miss Wisconsin," Spanbauer said.

Spanbauer will serve as Miss Wisconsin through June 24th, 2023.