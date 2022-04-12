'I truly believe...she may have saved other girls': Victim's mother speaks out on criminally charged Dane County soccer coach

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The mother of the victim of a child sex crime that authorities say was carried out by a Dane County soccer coach tells 27 News she and her teen daughter are coping with a betrayal of trust.
27 News is not identifying the mother to protect the identity of the child sex crime victim.
The girl's mother says it took courage for the teenager to notify school and police officials of what the soccer player said was sexting by 34-year-old Jamie Lieberman.
"I'm so proud of her for doing what she did," the teenager's mother says.
Lieberman was charged Monday with felony exposing a child to harmful material. A criminal complaint states Lieberman recently sent Snapchat messages to the player that were sexually explicit.
A criminal complaint states the girl did not respond to this final message from Lieberman: "What do you want me to do to you baby?"
The teen's mother tells 27 News her daughter's decision to go to authorities about her coach carries with it emotional trauma.
"She felt very alone for the first few days," her mother says. "But more and more people have come forward and told her how...strong she is and that is really helping her to get through."
The girl's mother says Lieberman recruited her daughter to play under him. She says she checked Lieberman's credentials and spoke with him.
"We met with him over Zoom," the mother tells 27 News. "He had other experiences as a coach and with other clubs," she says. "It seemed like a great opportunity for her."
When authorities say Lieberman's messaging with his player over social media turned sexual, the victim made sure to document what was happening.
"She had the wherewithal to take photographs of the messages before they disappear because she knew they were wrong," her mother says.
Court documents say Lieberman told a detective he knew his messages were wrong and a mistake, and also knew the player was a minor. Lieberman declined comment to 27 News Monday when a reporter approached him after his release from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond.
The victim's mother now believes Lieberman's resume of coaching changes were for reasons other than advancement. She also believes her daughter is not alone in being targeted. "I 100% believe there are other victims out there."
A lieutenant of the investigating police agency says detectives continue to collect information, but says he cannot comment on the continuing court case or any other aspect of the police work.
One of Lieberman's previous positions was as an assistant soccer coach at UW-Whitewater. The school's sports information director and communications director have yet to respond to 27 News on the nature of Lieberman's departure from that position.
The victim's mother says she spoke to more than a dozen of her daughter's teenage contemporaries after Lieberman's arrest.
"My advice to them was, "Trust your gut,' " she says. "If something doesn't feel right or it makes you feel a little uncomfortable...tell an adult," the mother says.
This mom says her daughter will emerge from the emotional pain of this experience.
"And I truly believe in my heart that she may have saved other girls from Mr. Lieberman."