'I very well could have been on that stage': local drag queen with ties to Club Q raises money for victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- For Madison drag queen Loretta Love Lee, the news of Saturday's mass shooting at a gay night club in Colorado Springs was devastating and personal. Lee used to work at Club Q, the club where five people were killed and dozens more were injured.
"I very well could have been on that stage," Lee said. "I was just mortified. The image of being in the bar just kept going through my mind and I'm getting the chills."
Lee worked at Club Q until three years ago and knew one of the victims. She says she got her start there and was devastated when she found out what happened.
"I knew Derrick Rump," Lee said. "He was always our bartender for the Sunday night amateur shows. And that was our night out. I knew him well."
With her personal tie, Lee said she knew she wanted to give back, so she partnered with her boss at FIVE Nightclub in Madison to put on a fundraiser drag show for the victims.
In just hours, the normally quiet Wednesday night show was sold out. Hundreds packed into FIVE Wednesday night to see the performance and give back to the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community.
"I think this is maybe how we are getting over our own grief," Audience member Hunter Peterson said. "Celebrating the lives of those that did die in this tragedy."
Before the event had even started, Lee said they had already raised more than $1500 for the victims. That number is expected to rise significantly once all of the drag queens' tips and other contributions are added in.
She's not sure if she'll ever get over what happened to her friends in Colorado a few days ago, but she says the tragedy has left her and the rest of the LGBTQ community stronger and more united than ever.
"I don't think people realize that the gay community is very small," Lee said. "We are all connected, very tight knit community we all are. And when someone assaults one of us or let alone takes the life of one of us. It ripple-effects to all of us."